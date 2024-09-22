India: New Coldplay Concert Added After Tickets Sell Out in Minutes

Mumbai: With several noted international bands and artists performing in India, music enthusiasts all over the country are eagerly waiting for the coming winter. But a major hiccup for Coldplay fans in the country occurred on Sunday when the ticketing website crashed ahead of the release of tickets for their upcoming concert in India. The British band is scheduled to perform in Mumbai in January and apart from the previously announced concert, an additional concert has been added on the ticketing site.

Popular British band Coldplay is all set to perform in the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium located in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025. It was earlier announced that the tickets for this concert would be released on September 22, which triggered a massive load on the ticketing partner, Book My Show’s website and app. Both the website and the app crashed minutes before the announced time of ticket release at 12 PM.

When the early waiting fans checked into their portals after it came back online, they found themselves in a massive online queue of thousands of people. With ticket prices ranging from Rs 2000 to Rs 35000 thousand, the tickets were sold out in a matter of minutes, leaving thousands of fans all over the country discontented.

But about an hour after the originally scheduled launch of the tickets, the ticketing partners added a new show on their portals. This new Coldplay concert is scheduled for January 21, two days after the o

