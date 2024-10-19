India - New Zealand Test: Sarfaraz Khan Bags Rare Feat in Bengaluru Test

Bengaluru: Amidst India’s struggle in the first test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru, Sarfaraz Khan managed to achieve a rare feat becoming only the 3rd Indian ever to do the same. He managed to score 150 runs in the second innings of the test after being out without scoring any runs in the first innings of the same game.

Sarfaraz Khan has become the third Indian batter who went to score 150 or more in the second innings of a test match after getting out for a duck in the first innings. He was out for 150 runs in 195 balls. The previous two players were Madhav Apte while playing against West Indies in Port of Spain in 1953 and Nayan Mongia playing against Australia in Delhi in 1996. This is also his first century in international test cricket.

As the Indian team played the second innings of the 1st test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru, things looked promising for the team in the first session of the day with both Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant looking good against the New Zealand bowlers. Reading the bowl well in the second innings, Sarfaraz Khan reached a respectable score of 150 runs, which is also the highest score by any Indian in this match. Rishabh Pant who was looking good at the beginning, soon lost his wicket just one run short of his test century.

As the lower order of the Indian batting lineup crumpled within a few overs of bringing in the new ball, the total second-inning score of the team reached a total of 462 runs. India has a lead of a mere 106 runs with New Zealand having a full day of play and 10 wickets intact in their hands. Play was stopped about an hour earlier than the stipulated time because of weather-related issues.