India Plants 80 Crore Saplings Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign

Delhi: The Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change has achieved an important target under tree plantation campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign. The target was the plantation of 80 crore seedlings by September 2024. The target has been achieved on Wednesday. This has been made possible through collective efforts of Government Agencies, village-level institutions, the local people and other stakeholders.

Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam is a special country-wide Tree Plantation Campaign launched on World Environment Day 2024. Under the campaign, people are encouraged to plant a tree as a mark of love, respect and honour for their mother and also to take a pledge to protect trees and Mother Earth. The campaign aims for halting land degradation and eco-restoration of degraded land parcels.

Previously Assam Rifles conducted a significant tree plantation drive under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative launched by the Government of India. The plantation drive took place at various locations in Lokra over a period of several months, wherein a total of 69,800 saplings were planted, according to a press release. This significant achievement reflects Assam Rifles’ dedication to environmental conservation and aligns with the broader national goal of increasing green cover across the country.

The Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam programme is a tribute to motherhood, encouraging individuals and organizations to plant trees in the name of their mothers, thus nurturing both the environment and familial bonds. By participating in this campaign, Assam Rifles not only contributed to ecological preservation but also set an example for others to follow. The plantation drives also witnessed enthusiastic participation from local people, underscoring the importance of collective efforts in combating climate change and promoting a sustainable future.