India shines at global cheese event in Brasil, wins four medals: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded India’s debut performance at the Mondial do Queijo do Brasil 2026, where the country secured four medals, including a top honour.
“Cheese from India makes its mark globally… India made an impressive debut at the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026,” Modi wrote on micro-blogging site X while sharing the development.
He also highlighted the country’s growing footprint in the international dairy sector.
According to the Prime Minister, Indian entries won one Super Gold, two Golds and one Silver at the competition. Eleftheria Gulmarg (Brie Style) bagged the Super Gold, while Yak Churpi-Soft from Nordic Farm in Leh, Ladakh, and Eleftheria Brunost (Whey Cheese) secured Gold medals.
On the other hand, Eleftheria Kaali Miri (Belper Knolle Style) won the Silver.
Congratulating the winners, Modi said, “Congratulations to Mausam Narang and Thenlay Nurboo. Such successes strengthen India’s artisanal dairy sector on the world stage.”
He further added that the recognition reflects the potential of Indian artisanal dairy products to gain wider acceptance globally.