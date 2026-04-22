Former Assam Footballer Gautam Dutta Passes Away at 63

Guwahati: Former national-level footballer Gautam Dutta passed away on Tuesday at the age of 63 after a prolonged illness.
Dutta, who had been battling asthma for several years, breathed his last at around 1:30 pm while undergoing treatment.
He was widely regarded as a key figure in Assam’s football circuit and had represented the state in multiple national-level tournaments.
As per reports, during his playing career, Dutta was also associated with the Assam Police football team, where he earned recognition for his consistent performances on the field.
Condolences poured in from across the sporting community following his demise. The Guwahati Sports Association and Dynamo Club remembered him as a dedicated sportsperson who made significant contributions to the growth of football in the state.
Assam minister Atul Bora expressed grief over Dutta’s passing, describing it as a major loss to the sporting fraternity.
“The news of the passing away of Gautam Dutta, a distinguished figure in Assam’s football fraternity, has left me deeply saddened. Having represented Assam Police and several of the state’s premier football clubs, his contribution to the sporting landscape of Assam was truly exceptional and enduring,” Bora said.
“I offer my prayers for the eternal peace of his soul and extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and admirers during this time of profound loss,” he added.