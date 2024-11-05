India Submits Official Bid to Host Olympics 2036

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association has officially submitted its interest in hosting the Olympic games for the year 2036 to the International Olympic Committee. The venues for the 2028 and 2032 editions of the games have already been finalized before.

In what is being hailed as a very positive step for the future of sports in the country, India has submitted its nominations for hosting the Olympic games. This comes as a step towards possibly hosting the largest sporting event of the world for the forest time. If selected by the committee, India will be able not only to host the Olympic games 2036, but also the Paralympic Games hosted alongside.

With the intent of hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036, the Indian Olympic Association have officially expressed its interest. The Indian Olympics Association submitted its Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission on October 1, marking India's formal bid towards hosting this massive sporting event.

It can be noted that Los Angeles, USA will host the 2028 Summer Olympics while Brisbane, Australia, will host the 2032 Games. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach mentioned that more that 10 cities have submitted their intent to host the games so far.