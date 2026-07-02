India Suspends WhatsApp Username Feature Over Scams and Impersonation Fears

New Delhi: The Union government has ordered Meta-owned WhatsApp to pause the deployment of its upcoming username feature in India, expressing strong apprehensions that it could fuel an increase in cyber fraud, financial scams, and impersonation.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has served a formal notice to Meta, mandating that the rollout be halted until full regulatory discussions are concluded. Furthermore, the tech giant has been given a three-day deadline to submit comprehensive documentation regarding the architectural safeguards and inherent digital risks of the update.

Designed as a privacy-centric upgrade, the feature is intended to allow individuals to connect via distinct usernames without disclosing their private mobile phone numbers. However, state authorities are deeply concerned that hiding telephone details will weaponise the platform for criminals, making it drastically easier to execute phishing scams and "digital arrest" frauds under the guise of official organisations.

In response, WhatsApp clarified that the username setting remains entirely optional and incorporates robust anti-misuse protocols. The company stated that profiles will not be open to public searches and cannot be contacted indiscriminately. The launch remains frozen in India whilst these safety evaluations take place.