Kuki Apex Body Demands Probe After Alleged Militant Attack on Manipur Village

Guwahati: The Kuki Inpi Jiribam, Tamenglong, and Noney (JTN) has vehemently condemned an alleged assault on Leikot Kuki Village in Manipur’s Noney district, reportedly carried out by suspected NSCN-IM militants on Thursday morning.

According to a press statement released by the Kuki apex body, the armed ambush commenced at approximately 5:00 am. Local village volunteers reportedly attempted to defend the settlement using licensed single-barrel firearms but were ultimately overwhelmed by the attackers, who were allegedly armed with mortars and automatic weapons. Kuki Inpi stated that following the retreat of the volunteers, the village was set ablaze, resulting in widespread destruction of residential properties. These claims have not yet been independently verified by state authorities.

Denouncing the incident as a severe threat to regional stability, the organisation raised serious concerns regarding security vulnerabilities in Noney district, attributing the violence to lapses in local protection measures.

Kuki Inpi has formally urged both the Central and Manipur governments to initiate an immediate, unbiased investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice. They have additionally demanded reinforced security deployments across at-risk villages to avert further escalation.