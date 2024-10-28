India: TATA Aircraft Manufacturing Facility Inaugurated in Gujarat

Vadodara: The Indian and Spanish Prime Ministers inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Manufacturing plant in Gujarat on Monday. This development is said to be a landmark in terms of aircraft manufacturing in the country.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez jointly inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex for the manufacturing of C-295 aircraft in Vadodara, Gujarat. A total of 56 aircraft are under the C-295 programme, of which 16 are being delivered directly by the aircraft manufacturing company Airbus from Spain, and the remaining 40 will be built at the facility, which is the first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in India.

This complex will have a complete setup from the manufacture to assembly, test and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft. The Ministry of Defence had signed a Rs 21,935-crore contract with Airbus Defense and Space SA, Spain for the supply of 56 aircraft a few years earlier for this project.

Narendra Modi also paid his tributes to the former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata, who is said to be the brains behind the project. Ratan Tata died at the age of 86 earlier this month.