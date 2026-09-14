India to Collect Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Later After Snubbing Presentation

Guwahati: Today, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, the Indian women’s cricket team will collect its Asia Cup trophy at a later date after refusing to receive it from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Saikia said the decision was linked to the planned post-match presentation, while stressing that winning the tournament remained the team’s priority. India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai on Sunday to secure their eighth Women’s Asia Cup title and fourth in the T20 format. However, the Indian players did not attend the trophy presentation, with Naqvi among the dignitaries on stage.

Saikia said the BCCI had informed the organisers beforehand that it did not agree with the proposed presentation arrangements and that India would not participate if they remained unchanged.

The players also skipped the medal ceremony and did not pose with the trophy. Instead, they gathered separately with head coach Amol Muzumdar after the match.

The development echoes a similar dispute involving India’s men’s team and Naqvi during last year’s Asia Cup, when the team also declined to accept the trophy from the ACC chief.