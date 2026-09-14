Dhubri: Eight Buffaloes Killed, Eight Rescued After Truck Crashes into Pond

Guwahati: Today,eight buffaloes were killed and eight others rescued after a truck allegedly transporting the animals crashed into a pond near National Highway 17 at Balajan in Dhubri. As per reports, the truck was travelling from the Chagolia border area towards Dhubri when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Balajan. The truck reportedly entered Assam from West Bengal and was registered as AS-28-AC-0420.

People of that area said the vehicle appeared to be carrying sacks of potatoes. However, following the accident, a search revealed buffaloes concealed beneath the sacks. It was also alleged that a compartment had been constructed inside the truck to transport the animals.

The driver reportedly fled the spot shortly after the accident.

Balajan Police reached the site and launched a rescue operation. Eight buffaloes were rescued alive, while eight others died after the truck overturned in the pond. Police have seized the vehicle and launched an investigation into the alleged transportation of the animals.

Police are also investigating the circumstances of the incident and identifying those involved.