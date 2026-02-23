India urges citizens in Iran to depart amid rising US–Tehran tensions

New Delhi: India has advised its nationals in Iran to leave the country using commercial flights and other available means as protests intensify in Tehran and tensions rise between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear programme.
The advisory comes after a volatile weekend in the Iranian capital marked by university demonstrations, rival pro- and anti-government rallies, and heightened rhetoric from senior officials in both countries.
“In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2026, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran — including students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists — are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights,” the Embassy of India in Tehran said.
Concerns of a broader regional flare-up have grown amid a significant military build-up by the United States and fresh nuclear negotiations scheduled later this week in Geneva.
Washington has stepped up pressure on Iran in recent weeks. In an interview with Fox News, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said the administration was puzzled by Tehran’s current stance.
Witkoff said the US leader was “curious” why Iran had not moved closer to Washington’s expectations despite mounting pressure and a strong American naval presence in the region.
Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran remains committed to regional stability while closely monitoring US actions and preparing for any potential scenario.