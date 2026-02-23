Assam will evict any intruder occupying its land: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said his government would take firm action against illegal encroachments and any intrusion on the state’s land.
Speaking during a programme on a national television news channel, Sarma stressed that protecting Assam’s territory and heritage remains a top priority for his government.
“If any intruder occupies the land of Assam, we will drive him out,” he asserted.
The Chief Minister also launched a sharp political attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing the party of disrespecting the dignity of the nation during recent protests.
He claimed such actions risk misleading party workers and undermining national sentiment.
"In the Congress government, there wasn’t even an engine, you can’t run a state or country on just body. Even ChatGPT knows the IQ level of Rahul Gandhi," he said.
Sarma maintained that his fight was “not against any individual but against Pakistani agents,” while emphasising that although Assam has historically sheltered many communities, continued disregard for its culture and heritage would not be accepted.
He added that encroachments affecting Satras and forest land must stop, reiterating that the government would act decisively to safeguard protected and culturally significant areas.
Sarma on Thursday alleged that large-scale encroachment on forest land took place in the state during the tenure of the Indian National Congress.
Addressing the Assembly in his concluding speech of the outgoing House, Sarma claimed that nearly 30 lakh bighas of forest land had been left vulnerable to encroachment under previous Congress governments.
He further claimed that the present BJP administration has so far cleared about 1.5 lakh bighas through eviction drives.
The Chief Minister said his government has been working to undo what he termed several “Congress legacies” while pushing ahead with the state’s development agenda.
He also asserted that no houses belonging to tribal families were demolished during the eviction operations, adding that eligible families have been provided land pattas.