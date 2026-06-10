Political Tension In Sribhumi After Posters Celebrating Assam Minister Are Defaced

Patharkandi: Tensions have flared across Assam’s Sribhumi district following the defacement of celebratory posters featuring newly reappointed cabinet minister Krishnendu Paul.

The incident took place shortly after Minister Paul, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing the Patharkandi constituency, was officially sworn into the state cabinet during the recent government expansion. In celebration of his ministerial reappointment, supportive party workers and local followers had put up congratulatory posters and banners throughout the district.

However, the mood soured rapidly when several of these displays were found torn down and vandalised by unidentified miscreants. The act of vandalism provoked sharp resentment among local BJP workers, who viewed it as a targeted political insult against their leader.

Local party leaders have strongly condemned the act, describing it as a malicious attempt to disturb the peaceful political atmosphere of the district.

A formal complaint has been lodged with the local police, demanding a swift investigation to identify and penalise the culprits. Authorities have since monitored the situation closely, stepping up vigilance in the affected areas to maintain public order and prevent any further escalation between rival political factions.