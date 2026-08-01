India Wins Historic Judo Golds, Boxing Final Berths at Commonwealth Games

Guwahati: India enjoyed a memorable day at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, winning two historic gold medals in judo, securing medals in athletics and sending 10 boxers into their respective finals.

Judokas Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh created history by becoming India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallists in judo. Asmita won the women's 48kg title after defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in the golden score, while Harsh claimed gold in the men's 60kg category by defeating Australian Olympian Joshua Katz. Yamini Mourya added a silver medal in the women's 57kg event, making it India's best-ever Commonwealth Games campaign in judo with two golds and one silver.

In athletics, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal in the men's javelin throw with a season-best effort of 85.83 metres. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage took gold with a throw of 89.75 metres, while India's Yashvir Singh claimed bronze with a personal-best 85.41 metres. Tejaswin Shankar also made history by becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the decathlon, securing bronze.

India's boxers continued their impressive run, with 10 boxers advancing to the finals. The finalists are Sakshi Chaudhary, Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Lovlina Borgohain, Jadumani Singh, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal and Narender Berwal.

In lawn bowls, Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar registered their fourth straight win in the men's pairs event, while Nayanmoni Saikia won her women's singles match.

However, India's cyclists had a disappointing outing, with Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon failing to qualify for the men's 4,000-metre individual pursuit. No Indian cyclist progressed in the men's keirin event.

With these results, India is placed 10th in the overall medal standings with 23 medals - 5 gold, 12 silver and 6 bronze. Australia continues to lead the table with 128 medals, including 55 gold.