5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Japan, No Tsunami Advisory

JAPAN: A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Aomori Prefecture in northern Japan on Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The agency said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 80 kilometres. No tsunami advisory or warning was issued following the tremor, and there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

The latest earthquake comes just days after a powerful earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday. The earlier earthquake registered the maximum intensity of 7 on Japan's seismic scale in the worst-hit areas, causing widespread destruction across the prefecture.

Authorities on Friday confirmed that the death toll from the Kumamoto earthquake had risen to 35, while rescue and recovery operations are continuing in the affected areas.

Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where seismic activity is frequent.