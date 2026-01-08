PM Modi Praises Tripura CM Manik Saha’s Work, Extends Birthday Wishes

Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on his birthday, appreciating his contribution towards the state’s development and efforts aimed at improving opportunities for the younger generation.
In a message shared on social media, the Prime Minister said Dr Saha has been playing an active role in pushing Tripura forward and wished him a long and healthy life devoted to public service.
"Greetings to Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha Ji on his birthday. He is undertaking notable efforts to boost Tripura’s progress and to improve the lives of the state’s youth. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people," Modi wrote on X.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also sent her birthday wishes to the Tripura Chief Minister. She said that under Dr Saha’s leadership, the state is moving steadily towards stability, growth and governance focused on public welfare, and wished him good health and success in the years ahead.
"Birthday greetings to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr. Manik Saha Ji. Under your leadership, Tripura is moving ahead on a path of stability, development, and people-centric governance. May the blessings of Maa Tripura Sundari continue to guide your dedicated service to the people of the state. Wishing you good health and continued success in public life," she said.
Before entering active politics, Dr Saha had built a strong professional identity as Tripura’s first maxillofacial surgeon. He belongs to a business family, being the son of Makhan Lal Saha, who had established Agartala’s first deluxe cinema hall in the 1970s.
The family had migrated from Brahmanbaria district, now in Bangladesh, and was associated with business activities in Tripura and Kolkata.
Dr Saha completed his dental education in Patna and later pursued higher studies in Lucknow, earning recognition in medical circles well before his political career. His initial political association was with the Congress, though he did not play a significant organisational role, a background that sets him apart from several other leaders who later moved to the BJP.