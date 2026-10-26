Zubeen Garg Case: AASU to Hold Candlelight Processions Across Assam on 29th October

Guwahati: The All Assam Students’ Union will organise candlelight processions at district headquarters across Assam on 29th October , demanding justice in singer Zubeen Garg’s case amid growing public concern over the bail granted to some of the accused.

The students’ organisation has called for the protest to remain peaceful, non-violent and democratic. It has also demanded the cancellation of the bail granted to Amritprabha Mahanta and Sandipan Garg.

AASU president Utpal Sarma said public demands for justice had continued despite a decline in street protests following the commencement of daily hearings in the fast-track court. He attributed the growing dissatisfaction to delays in the proceedings and the release of accused persons on bail.

Sarma said AASU would continue to pressure the government to ensure effective prosecution and prevent any negligence in the pursuit of justice. He also referred to statements by Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia and the Special Investigation Team chief regarding the possibility of challenging the bail orders in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the AASU president appealed to people to refrain from making personal attacks against Zubeen Garg’s widow, Garima Saikia Garg, on social media, urging respect for her personal loss and privacy.