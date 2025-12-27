Indian Celebrities Condemn Brutal Lynching of Hindu Man in Bangladesh

New Delhi: Indian actresses have voiced their shock over the recent lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh and have called for urgent action against such acts of brutality.
Actress Kajal Aggarwal recently shared her anguish on Instagram, posting a striking poster that speaks about the horrific public killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a young Bangladeshi Hindu garment factory worker in his 20s. The poster carried a stark message: “Wake up Hindus! Silence won’t save you.” Kajal’s post urged the community to speak out and not remain silent in the face of such violence.
“This attack is horrifying, and the silence of the community cannot continue,” Kajal wrote, highlighting the gravity of the incident that has sparked widespread outrage.
Janhvi Kapoor also weighed in, describing the killing as “barbaric” and urging people to confront such acts of violence, adding, "What is happening in Bangladesh is slaughter, and it is not an isolated incident. If you do not feel rage against this inhumane public lynching, then it is exactly this kind of hypocrisy that will destroy us before we know it."
“We continue to cry about incidents halfway across the globe while our own brothers and sisters are burnt to death. Extremism in any form must be condemned before we forget our humanity,” the Dhadak actor added.
Dipu Chandra Das was allegedly killed by a mob in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, over accusations of blasphemy. His death comes amid heightened tensions in Bangladesh following the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who died on December 18, days after being shot in Dhaka.
The incident has led to protests in India, with groups like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal holding demonstrations outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. Relations between the two countries have been tense, with both summoning each other’s envoys. Bangladesh has also suspended visa services for three Indian cities because of the protests.
The lynching has raised fresh concerns about the safety of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Many public figures and members of civil society are calling for accountability and stronger action to prevent such violence.