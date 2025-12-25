Indian Coast Guard Delegation Visits Assam Rifles to Boost Inter-Force Cooperation

"A 10-member Indian Coast Guard delegation is on a six-day visit from 22 to 27 Dec 2025 to Assam Rifles at Kunjaban Garrison, Agartala, strengthening professional ties and cooperation between the two forces. The visit is being conducted under the Charter of Affiliation, focusing on interaction, exchange of best practices and enhanced operational synergy. The delegation interacted with the DIG, 21 Sector #AssamRifles, discussed regional security, witnessed the Beating Retreat ceremony, and visited ICP Agartala and key cultural landmarks," Assam Rifles wrote on X.