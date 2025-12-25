Indian Coast Guard Delegation Visits Assam Rifles to Boost Inter-Force Cooperation

Agartala: A delegation from the Indian Coast Guard visited the Assam Rifles’ Kunjaban Garrison in Agartala from December 22 to 27, 2025, marking a significant step in strengthening professional ties and operational cooperation between the two forces.
The 10-member delegation’s visit, conducted under the Charter of Affiliation, focused on enhancing inter-force synergy through the exchange of best practices and professional interactions.
During their stay, the delegation met with the Deputy Inspector General of 21 Sector Assam Rifles, discussed regional security concerns, and observed the traditional Beating Retreat ceremony.
"A 10-member Indian Coast Guard delegation is on a six-day visit from 22 to 27 Dec 2025 to Assam Rifles at Kunjaban Garrison, Agartala, strengthening professional ties and cooperation between the two forces. The visit is being conducted under the Charter of Affiliation, focusing on interaction, exchange of best practices and enhanced operational synergy. The delegation interacted with the DIG, 21 Sector #AssamRifles, discussed regional security, witnessed the Beating Retreat ceremony, and visited ICP Agartala and key cultural landmarks," Assam Rifles wrote on X.
In addition to official engagements, the delegation visited the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Agartala and key cultural landmarks of the city.
On December 24, they also paid a courtesy call on the Hon’ble Governor of Tripura, underscoring the importance of collaboration between security agencies for maintaining national security.
"On 24 Dec 2025, the delegation paid a courtesy call on the Hon’ble Governor of #Tripura. The engagement highlighted the importance of inter-force cooperation for national security," it added.
The visit reflects ongoing efforts by Indian security forces to foster closer coordination and operational readiness through joint interactions and knowledge sharing.