Indian Exports Hit Record $863.1 Billion in FY26, Government Tells Parliament

Indian exports reached a record $863.1 billion in the financial year 2025-26, driven by strong growth in both merchandise and services exports, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Indian merchandise exports stood at $441.8 billion, while services exports reached $421.3 billion, highlighting strong performance across both sectors.

The Ministry said the country's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) have significantly boosted Indian exports by improving access to global markets. Recent trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom, Australia, Oman and EFTA countries have helped expand export opportunities, diversify overseas markets and support labour-intensive industries.

Among FTA partners, Indian merchandise exports were highest to ASEAN countries, valued at $38.42 billion, followed by the UAE at $37.36 billion. Other major export destinations included SAFTA countries, the UK and Singapore.

The Ministry also noted that the growing use of Certificates of Origin under recently operationalised trade agreements reflects increased utilisation of FTAs and wider product coverage, further strengthening India's export performance.