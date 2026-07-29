"Vasteguna Huiya" : Deepender Singh Hooda Brings Gen Z Slang to Lok Sabha

Guwahati: Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda drew widespread attention in the Lok Sabha after using viral Gen Z slang during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, turning popular internet catchphrases into political talking points.

While speaking, Hooda spoke about the student protests stemming from the recent paper leak issue and invoked the slogan “Kuchu Puchu” and “Vasteguna Huiya” which is being widely circulated on social media platforms. In reference to the demand of the protesters for the resignation of the Education Minister, he said that students had shouted slogans including, "Kuchu Puchu, ("Kuchu Puchu, resign today, it's our birthday").

His out-of-the-ordinary use of youth-oriented slang from the internet triggered laughter in the House and social media after he used a few phrases.His use of youth-oriented internet slang resulted in laughter in the House and a quick positive comments on social media, many of which called it one of the most memorable moments of the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Gen Z expressions were not just the Parliamentarian's weapon of choice during the debate. Contemporary political jargon such as "clock it," "delulu," "FOMO" and "MIA" were also used by BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Tejasvi Surya and Shrikant Shinde, highlighting the impact of the internet culture on the political discourse.