Indian-Origin Man Charged With Wife’s Murder in Australia’s Adelaide

New Delhi: A 42-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with murder following the death of his wife at their home in Adelaide’s northern suburbs in Australia.
According to a report by ABC News, Vikrant Thakur appeared before the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday, where he did not apply for bail. He is accused of killing his wife, Supriya Thakur, 36, who was found unconscious inside their Northfield residence on Sunday evening.
Police said emergency services were called to a house on West Avenue around 8.30 pm after receiving reports of a domestic incident. On arrival, officers found the woman unresponsive and immediately began resuscitation efforts, but she could not be revived.
South Australia Police later confirmed that a man was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with murder.
During Monday’s court hearing, prosecutors sought a 16-week adjournment, stating that several key pieces of evidence were still pending, including post-mortem findings, toxicology reports, DNA analysis and forensic examination of mobile phones. The court granted the request, listing the matter to return next year.
Police said another person was inside the house at the time of the incident but was not injured. It remains unclear whether the couple’s teenage son was present during the alleged assault.
The victim, Supriya Thakur, has been described as a young mother who had aspirations of becoming a registered nurse.
Authorities have not released further details, citing the ongoing investigation.
Vikrant Thakur is expected to next appear before the Adelaide Magistrates Court in April, once forensic and medical reports are finalised.