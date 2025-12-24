Severe Riverbank Erosion Threatens Sukchar Region in South Salmara-Mankachar

Mankachar: Severe riverbank erosion caused by the mighty Brahmaputra River has emerged as a major threat to life, livelihood and infrastructure in the Sukchar region of Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar district.

Once regarded as one of the largest commercial hubs of the district around two or three decades ago, Sukchar market now stands on the brink of destruction due to continuous erosion.

According to reports, the aggressive flow of the Brahmaputra has washed away thousands of hectares of fertile agricultural land, severely affecting farming communities. Locals say that several markets, residential houses, and both government and private educational institutions have already been lost to the river. This has left many families displaced and economically vulnerable.

On the other hand, the situation has turned more worrisome as two old wooden bridges in Sukchar have completely been washed away by the heavy flow of the Brahmaputra. These bridges once served as vital communication links for the region. Due to this, locals fear that if immediate preventive measures are not taken, key establishments such as Sukchar S Ali Higher Secondary School, Sukchar Market, Fattapara Market, and the Sukchar Beparipari Bridge will soon be engulfed by the Brahmaputra.

Further, the erosion has no not only disrupted daily life but also crippled local trade and education, pushing the area toward long-term socio-economic instability. Adding to the woes, the worst-affected people are shopkeepers, farmers and students, as access to markets and institutions becomes increasingly uncertain.

In this regard, residents of Sukchar have expressed deep concern and collectively demanded permanent and scientific riverbank protection measures. They have urged the concerned authorities to install geo-bag embankments and other erosion-control structures to safeguard the region from further damage.

They have warned that a delay in action could result in irreversible loss of critical infrastructure and force large-scale migration. Helpless locals have also appealed the district administration and the state government to treat the issue as a priority and implement long-term solutions to protect Sukchar from the relentless erosion of the Brahmaputra River.

A helpless resident said, “We have lost our homes due to the erosion caused by the river. There used to be a market here a long back, but now it has been was away. At times, some support does come from the government side, but not for the entire area. We are facing a very hard time and therefore just hope that the government will look into our woes.”