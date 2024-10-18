Indian Railways Advance Reservations Time Limit Reduced to 60 Days

New Delhi: The Railways Department of India has issued a notification regarding the time limit for advance booking which has been reduced from the previous 120 days to 60 days.

The official notification issued by the department mentioned that with effect from 1 November 2024, the time limit for advanced reservation for trains is being reduced from the existing 120 days to sixty days. This time limit excludes the date of the journey for the particular train.

“With effect from 1 November, the ARP will be of 60 days (excluding the day of the journey) and bookings will be done accordingly. However, all the bookings done upto 31.10.2024 under the ARP of 120 days will remain intact. Cancellations of the booking made beyond the ARP of 60 days will, however, be permitted. There will be no change in the case of certain day time express trains like Taj Express, Gomti Express, etc. where lower time limits for advance reservations are, at present, in force,” mentioned the statement.

The statement also added that there will be no change in the case of the limit of 365 days for Foreign Tourists using the services of the Indian Railways.