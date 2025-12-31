Union Cabinet Clears Rs 20,668 Crore Highway Projects, Approves Nashik–Solapur Expressway

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved two highway projects with a total outlay of Rs 20,668 crore, including a six-lane, access-controlled expressway between Nashik and Solapur under the build–operate–transfer (BOT) model.
While addressing media, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Nashik–Solapur corridor, costing Rs 19,142 crore, is part of the Viksit Bharat Golden Quadrilateral and falls on the Mumbai–Chennai route.
"The project will connect industrial centres such as Ahilya Nagar and Dharashiv and is expected to be completed in about two years," he added.
He further informed that the expressway will have 27 major bridges, 164 minor bridges and a 5.6-km elevated viaduct. Designed for speeds of 100–120 kmph, it is expected to reduce travel distance by around 14 per cent and cut travel time between Chennai and Surat by about 45 per cent.
The corridor will also be linked with railway stations, airports and Gati Shakti economic nodes.
Vaishnaw said the project would reduce travel time between Nashik and Solapur, improve movement of goods and strengthen connectivity within Maharashtra.
"Land acquisition and environmental clearances have largely been completed before the start of construction to reduce risks for private developers and improve execution," he added.
The Cabinet also approved a Rs 1,526 crore project for widening National Highway-326 in Odisha. The project aims to improve connectivity in tribal-dominated districts and is expected to support economic activity in mineral-rich areas.
Vaishnaw said the government’s focus is not limited to highways and includes investments in railways, airports and ports as part of an integrated logistics approach.
"Since June 2024, projects worth Rs 12.43 lakh crore have been approved, covering 43 railway projects, 24 highway projects and eight metro projects, along with other major infrastructure initiatives," the Union Minister said.