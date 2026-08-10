PM Modi Meets Commonwealth Games 2026 Medallists, Praises India's Sporting Success

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian medallists of the Commonwealth Games 2026 at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday and congratulated them for their performances at the Games.

During the interaction, the athletes shared their experiences from the competition with the Prime Minister. Modi said their achievements had made the country proud and would inspire a new generation of sportspersons.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister praised the athletes for their exceptional performances and said their success would motivate many young Indians to take up sports.

Sharing a video message, Modi emphasised the importance of participation in sports and said, "Those who will play will flourish." He also urged citizens to continue cheering for Bharat and supporting Indian athletes.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse were also present during the interaction.

India finished fourth on the medal table at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2.

Indian athletes secured a total of 39 medals, comprising 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, across various sporting disciplines.