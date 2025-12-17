Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka Suspends Operations Over Security Concerns

New Delhi: In the wake of ongoing situation, the Indian Visa Application Center (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka on Wednesday closed operations from 2:00 pm, said an official statement.
The official statement said that all applicants who have appointment slots booked for submission today will be given a slot at a later date.
"In view of the on-going security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that IVAC JFP Dhaka will be closed at 2 PM today. All applicants who have appointment slots booked for submission today will be given a slot at a later date," the statement read.
The closure of the IVAC comes at a time of increased diplomatic strain between India and Bangladesh. On the same day, India’s Ministry of External Affairs called in Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, to convey serious concerns regarding the safety and security of Indian diplomatic missions in Dhaka. The move follows a specific threat received by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, which led New Delhi to issue an official demarche.
Recent inflammatory remarks by Hasnat Abdullah, the leader of Bangladesh’s National Citizen Party, have further heightened tensions. Abdullah warned that Dhaka might take steps to isolate India’s northeastern states and lend support to separatist groups if India were to take actions perceived as destabilizing Bangladesh.