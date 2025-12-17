Assam Transport Department Tightens Road Safety Measures Ahead of New Year in Guwahati

Guwahati: With New Year celebrations approaching and a sharp rise in vehicular movement expected, the Assam Transport Department has stepped up road safety enforcement in Guwahati to prevent accidents and ensure safer travel for the public. The department has announced strict action against motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol or violating speed limits during the festive period.

Officials said special arrangements have been put in place across the city to deal with the anticipated rush on roads, particularly during late-night celebrations. Drunk driving, over-speeding, and reckless behaviour behind the wheel have been identified as key focus areas for enforcement teams.

As part of the intensified measures, Assam Transport Minister Charan Boro on Tuesday distributed 84 road safety kits to transport enforcement officers and police personnel under the Kamrup district. Each kit includes a body-worn camera, a speed detection gun, and a dash camera. According to officials, these tools will help improve transparency, ensure accurate monitoring of traffic violations, and provide clear evidence while taking action against offenders.

Later in the evening, the Transport Minister personally reviewed a special enforcement drive at ABC Point in Guwahati. Accompanied by transport officials and police personnel, he supervised vehicle checks and monitored the use of breath analysers to detect drunk driving. Several vehicles were stopped during the drive, and drivers were advised to strictly follow traffic rules.

Speaking to the media, the minister requested citizens to act responsibly during the festive season. He said celebrations should not come at the cost of human lives and stressed that road safety is a shared responsibility. Motorists were advised to avoid alcohol consumption before driving, follow speed limits, and ensure the use of safety measures such as seat belts and helmets.

Highlighting the effectiveness of ongoing enforcement efforts, the minister said road accidents in Assam have declined by around 16 per cent compared to previous years. He attributed the reduction to stricter monitoring, improved use of technology, and increased public awareness campaigns.

Transport department officials confirmed that similar special drives will be carried out in different parts of Guwahati in the coming days, especially during night hours, in order to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce the risk of accidents.

Authorities have appealed to the public to cooperate with enforcement teams and follow traffic regulations so that the New Year can be welcomed safely and responsibly.