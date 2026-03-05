India’s $2/kg green hydrogen target no longer a distant dream: Amitabh Kant

Guwahati: Amitabh Kant former G20 Sherpa of India and former CEO of NITI Aayog, on Thursday said India’s ambition to achieve green hydrogen at $2 per kilogram is “not a distant dream anymore”, highlighting a record low price discovered in a recent tender linked to Numaligarh Refinery Limited in Assam.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Kant said India has recorded its lowest-ever discovered price for green hydrogen at ₹279 per kilogram (around $3.08). The price emerged from a tender for the supply of 10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually to the refinery.
"India has recorded its lowest-ever discovered price for green hydrogen at ₹279 (~$3.08)/kg in a tender for 10,000 tonnes per year supply to Numaligarh Refinery in Assam," he wrote on X.
He also noted that the development reflects rapid progress in the country’s green hydrogen sector and brings India closer to achieving its long-term cost target.
According to Kant, supportive government incentives and the declining cost of renewable electricity have played a key role in improving the cost competitiveness of green hydrogen in India.
"Supported by government incentives and cheaper renewable electricity, this milestone boosts cost competitiveness and marks rapid sector progress. India’s ambition to achieve green hydrogen at USD 2/kg is not a distant dream anymore," he added.
The tender linked to the refinery in Assam is being seen as a significant step in advancing the country’s clean energy transition and expanding domestic production capacity in the emerging sector.