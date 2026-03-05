Seat-Sharing Talks Within NDA in Assam Finalised, Formal Announcement in 2–4 Days: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that discussions on seat-sharing among the ruling alliance partners in the state have been completed, with a formal announcement expected in the coming days after approval from the party’s central leadership.
Speaking to reporters, Sarma said the ruling alliance under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had concluded its negotiations with key regional partners.
“Discussions with the Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People's Front and the Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Committee were concluded last night. From the NDA’s side, the seat-sharing negotiations have now been finalised,”the Chief Minister said added.
He added that the finalised arrangement still requires approval from the party’s top decision-making body.
“The final proposal will now be placed before the Central Parliamentary Board for approval, after which a formal announcement will be made in two to four days,”Sarma stated.
During the day, the Chief Minister also welcomed three suspended legislators from the Indian National Congress who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party’s state headquarters in Guwahati.
The leaders who switched sides include Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Basanta Das and Sashi Kanta Das.
“Three Congress MLAs have joined the BJP today, making it a significant day for our party. It shows the growing support for the BJP and the respect people have for Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sarma said.
The induction took place in the presence of Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.