India’s Green Powerhouse: Nation’s First Bio-Refinery Ready in Assam

Assam: India’s first and largest bio-refinery, a landmark in the country’s green energy transition, has been completed in Golaghat, Assam, and is set for a formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September. Built over 34 acres in Numaligarh, the ₹4,000-crore Assam Bio-Refinery Project is a major addition to the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), which was originally established under the historic Assam Accord.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by PM Modi on 9 February 2019. Six years on, the refinery is ready to begin operations, marking a major leap in India’s efforts to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and adopt cleaner, more sustainable alternatives.

The facility will use approximately five lakh tonnes of bamboo annually—sourced directly from farmers across the Northeast—to produce:

· 49,000 metric tonnes of ethanol

· 19,000 metric tonnes of furfural

· 11,000 metric tonnes of acetic acid

· 32,000 metric tonnes of liquid CO₂

· 25 MW of power annually