India’s Green Powerhouse: Nation’s First Bio-Refinery Ready in Assam

Assam: India’s first and largest bio-refinery, a landmark in the country’s green energy transition, has been completed in Golaghat, Assam, and is set for a formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September. Built over 34 acres in Numaligarh, the ₹4,000-crore Assam Bio-Refinery Project is a major addition to the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), which was originally established under the historic Assam Accord.
The foundation stone for the project was laid by PM Modi on 9 February 2019. Six years on, the refinery is ready to begin operations, marking a major leap in India’s efforts to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and adopt cleaner, more sustainable alternatives.
The facility will use approximately five lakh tonnes of bamboo annually—sourced directly from farmers across the Northeast—to produce:
· 49,000 metric tonnes of ethanol
· 19,000 metric tonnes of furfural
· 11,000 metric tonnes of acetic acid
· 32,000 metric tonnes of liquid CO₂
· 25 MW of power annually
This ambitious venture is not just about energy. It is expected to inject over ₹200 crore per year into the rural economy, creating a significant socio-economic impact. In its initial phase, the project will involve nearly 30,000 farmers and generate employment opportunities for around 3,500 unemployed youth in areas such as bamboo cultivation, transport, and supply chain services.
Officials believe the refinery will position Assam as a national hub for green energy innovation. Beyond reducing crude oil imports, the project will play a pivotal role in cutting carbon emissions and encouraging the growth of a circular economy.
With its inauguration just weeks away, Golaghat is set to take centre stage in India’s renewable energy revolution—fuelled by bamboo and powered by local communities.