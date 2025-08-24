PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Mizoram’s first railway station on Sept 13

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the state's first railway station at Sairang on September 13.

The Chief Minister announced while addressing the 15th Conference of the Mizoram Police Service Association (MPSA) at GS Arya Mess, PHQ, Aizawl. Sairang Railway Station will be the terminus of the 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang broad-gauge line, a project that began in 2008-09. The line is considered a major engineering achievement with 48 tunnels, 55 major bridges and the country's tallest railway pier at 104 metres. The project is nearing completion and has already cleared trial runs conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Passenger services are expected to begin from September.

According to officials, the new connectivity will help reduce transport costs, ease passenger travel and boost Mizoram's economy, agriculture and tourism. The state government also plans to develop Sairang as a world-class station with modern facilities and extend long-distance services, including Rajdhani Express routes.

The Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram is fully completed. Connecting Aizawl to India's rail network via Silchar, the project includes 48 tunnels & multiple bridges, marking a major boost to North East connectivity & development. Chief Engineer, Bairabi-Sairang Project, Vinod Kumar, pointed out that the project was sanctioned in 2008-09, and later it was declared a National project. (ANI)

