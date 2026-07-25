New Delhi: The Centre and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) will hold a crucial third round of talks on Saturday as both sides attempt to resolve the ongoing standoff over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

The meeting follows two rounds of negotiations that ended without a breakthrough, with the Centre seeking more time to respond to the CJP's demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. While government representatives agreed to several other demands raised by the protesters, the issue of the minister's resignation remains unresolved.

According to government sources, the Centre is not considering Pradhan's resignation and is instead focusing on reforms within the National Testing Agency (NTA). Officials said measures to improve transparency and strengthen the examination system are being prepared.

Ahead of Saturday's talks, security has been tightened across Delhi. Several Metro stations have been closed, Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers, and precautionary measures have been put in place to prevent any law-and-order issues.

The fresh round of talks comes after the Centre agreed not to file cases against peaceful participants of the July 20 protest march and assured compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide in connection with the examination controversy. However, CJP leaders have reiterated that they will continue their protest until a decision is taken on the Education Minister's resignation.

The latest negotiations also come in the wake of activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, and the Union Cabinet approving a draft law proposing stricter punishment for paper leak offences, including fast-track trials and enhanced penalties.