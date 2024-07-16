Meghalaya Inner Line Permit check gate comes up in East Jaintia Hills

The assurance of barring illegal immigrants has initiated by the KSU Jaintia Hills with the process of documents check at the gate. Importantly it is reported that many people from Assam are reported to move back to their state for they did have proper documents of proof. At such instance the police personnel rushed to the the site of KSU check gate to ensure the mobility of law and order in harmony

According to reports the senior officials said that the gate rested upon is not made with due permissions of the authority. On the other hand the KSU leader emphasized the necessity of such a gate at Umkiang

It may be mentioned that the KSU along with other groups has been demanding that the police step up anti-infiltration check gates and the Centre implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya.

The KSU leader claimed that the influx of outsiders in the past few years has become so huge that the KSU has taken it upon itself to check.

Despite infiltration check gates at various entry points into the state, the KSU claimed it has detected over 500 migrant labourers without registration.

