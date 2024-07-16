Assam secures “Front Runner” status in SDG India Index: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma announces today that Assam has reached its 'Front Runner' category in the index of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) IN 2023-24

There is a constant improvement in the position of Assam in its position of national index. The published report mentions that Assam is one of the fastest-growing states in the country. Sharma also said that the target is to achieve a surplus national score



Assam had joined the SDG index in 2016 and it was in the 'Aspirant' category with a score of 49. The state improved its ranking and entered the 'front runner' category.



The Sustainable Development Index (SDI) measures the ecological efficiency of human development, recognizing that development must be achieved within planetary boundaries. It was created to update the Human Development Index (HDI) for the ecological realities of the Anthropocene.