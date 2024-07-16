Assam secures “Front Runner” status in SDG India Index: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma announces today that Assam has reached its 'Front Runner' category in the index of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) IN 2023-24
There is a constant improvement in the position of Assam in its position of national index. The published report mentions that Assam is one of the fastest-growing states in the country. Sharma also said that the target is to achieve a surplus national score
Assam had joined the SDG index in 2016 and it was in the 'Aspirant' category with a score of 49. The state improved its ranking and entered the 'front runner' category.
The Sustainable Development Index (SDI) measures the ecological efficiency of human development, recognizing that development must be achieved within planetary boundaries. It was created to update the Human Development Index (HDI) for the ecological realities of the Anthropocene.
The NITI Aayog report categorizes states into four performance levels: achiever, front runner, performer, and aspirant. These classifications are essential for tracking the progress of states in achieving sustainable development targets.
The SDG India Index 2023-24 highlights positive trends across all states and union territories, with the national SDG score reaching 71, a significant increase from 66 in 2020-21 and 57 in 2018.
The index, which measures progress on 113 indicators across 16 SDGs, is a crucial tool for encouraging competition among states. Significant progress was observed in goals related to poverty elimination, decent work and economic growth, and climate action, among others.
Since the inception of the SDG index in 2018, Assam has made a total improvement of 16 points, earning a place in the “Front Runner” category, which indicates a score between 65 and 99.
This achievement reflects Assam’s commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Assam’s score is now 65, aligning with the national average and showing the state’s dedication to improving its sustainability metrics.
