INS Sudarshini Reaches Portugal’s Azores After 19-Day Atlantic Crossing

Guwahati: Indian Navy’s sail training ship INS Sudarshini has reached Ponta Delgada in the Azores, Portugal, after completing a challenging 19-day voyage across the Atlantic Ocean as part of the Lokayan 2026 expedition.

The ship arrived at the Portuguese port on August 13 after sailing from Boston, USA, completing its second Atlantic crossing.

The Defence Ministry said the voyage highlighted the endurance, determination and seamanship skills of the ship’s crew.

During its stay at Ponta Delgada, INS Sudarshini will take part in professional engagements, operational replenishment and cultural exchanges. The activities are aimed at further strengthening maritime ties and people-to-people relations between India and Portugal.

The ship has so far covered more than 15,000 nautical miles during the ongoing voyage.

The Defence Ministry described INS Sudarshini as a floating ambassador of goodwill and India’s maritime heritage, as it continues its journey under Lokayan 2026.