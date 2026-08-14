KKHSOU Observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Highlights Women’s Untold Stories

Guwahati: The Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) observed Partition Horrors Remembrance Day with a special lecture focusing on the lesser-discussed experiences of women during the Partition of India.

The programme was organised by the Discipline of Political Science under the Surya Kumar Bhuyan School of Social Sciences at the university’s City Campus in Khanapara on Friday.

Historian Prof. Sajal Nag of the Department of History at The Assam Royal Global University delivered the keynote address on “Gendered Violence, Memory and the Unspoken Horrors of Partition.”

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Nag said the Partition should not be viewed only as a political event that divided territories. He described it as a human tragedy that disrupted the lives of ordinary people and left deep emotional and social scars.

He particularly drew attention to the experiences of women, who were among the worst victims of the violence that accompanied Partition. He spoke about abductions, sexual violence and forced conversions, explaining how women’s bodies and identities became targets during communal conflicts.

Prof. Nag also referred to archival documents, including letters from families searching for daughters who had disappeared during Partition. Sharing a personal family account, he recalled how a cousin who was abducted during the period was eventually located in Bangladesh several decades later.

Earlier, Dr Abhijit Bhuyan, Assistant Professor in the Discipline of Political Science at KKHSOU, spoke about the importance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day and provided the background for the discussions.

Meanwhile, Dr Nripendra Narayan Sarma, Director of the Maniram Dewan School of Management, KKHSOU, described Prof. Nag’s presentation as an exploration of an often-overlooked aspect of Partition history. He said personal accounts and archival material help bring to light stories that have remained outside mainstream historical narratives.

The programme highlighted the importance of preserving memories of Partition while giving greater space to the experiences of people, particularly women, who suffered violence, displacement and separation.

University officers, faculty members, research scholars and other employees attended the programme.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Jahnabi Devi, Assistant Professor, Discipline of Political Science, KKHSOU.