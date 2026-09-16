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International Water: Pakistani Naval Unit Collides with Indian Navy Vessel

New Delhi raised concerns over what it described as the “unacceptable and unprofessional conduct” of the Pakistani naval unit
International Water: Pakistani Naval Unit Collides with Indian Navy Vessel
International Water: Pakistani Naval Unit Collides with Indian Navy Vessel
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Guwahtai: Today, India summoned Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over a maritime incident involving a Pakistani naval unit and an Indian Navy vessel in international waters.

The collision reportedly took place on 15th September, As per India’s MEA, the collision caused no major damage. However, New Delhi raised concerns over what it described as the “unacceptable and unprofessional conduct” of the Pakistani naval unit.

The MEA said the conduct was also in contravention of Article 10 of the 1991 Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements.

After the collision, India formally conveyed its concerns to Pakistan through diplomatic channels. The development comes amid continued sensitivities in relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Further details regarding the collision and the vessels involved have not been disclosed.

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Pakistani Naval Unit
Indian Navy Vessel
International Water
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