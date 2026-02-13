Internet Services Restored in Ukhrul After Five-Day Suspension Amid Tension

Imphal: The Manipur government on Friday lifted the five-day internet suspension in Ukhrul district, restoring mobile data and broadband services with immediate effect, said an official order said.
"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2026, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to order for revocation of any orders for temporary suspension of internet/ data services including VSAT, VPN and Broad band services in the State until further orders," the order dated February 13 read.
The services had been temporarily halted by the state Home Department after incidents of arson and communal unrest were reported in the district earlier this week.
The shutdown had covered mobile internet, broadband connections, VPNs and VSAT services as a preventive step to contain the spread of misinformation and inflammatory content.
Several houses were reportedly set on fire in parts of Ukhrul, triggering tension and prompting the authorities to impose restrictions on internet access.
As per the statement, the decision was taken to curb attempts by “anti-social elements” to use social media platforms to escalate the situation.
An official order issued earlier had stated that, given the volatile law-and-order situation, there was a risk of images, posts and videos being circulated online to provoke public sentiments, potentially leading to serious repercussions across Manipur.
Following a review of the ground situation and its possible link with the suspension of internet services, the state government decided to revoke the curbs, indicating an improvement in law and order conditions in the district.