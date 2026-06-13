Iran Announces Funeral and Burial Schedule for Late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Tehran: Iran has officially declared the dates for the state funeral and final rites of its late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following his passing, marking the beginning of a major political and spiritual transition for the Islamic Republic.

According to an official state announcement broadcast on Sunday, the week-long funerary ceremonies are scheduled to commence on July 4. The initial processions will allow the public and international dignitaries to pay their final respects in the capital city.

Following the nationwide mourning rituals, the final burial has been set for July 9. The late leader will be laid to rest in a high-security ceremony, expected to draw millions of mourners from across the country.

State Transition and Security

Funerary Processions: Scheduled to begin on July 4.

Official Burial: Final resting rites locked for July 9.

Public Order: Elite units, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), have been deployed across major cities to maintain strict domestic security during the transition phase.

The government has declared a period of national mourning leading up to the burial. Meanwhile, Iran's Assembly of Experts is reportedly convening to fast-track the constitutional process of selecting a successor to step into the country's highest office.