Iran Claims Missile Strike Destroyed US Command Facility in Bahrain

New Delhi: Iran on Tuesday claimed it had destroyed the main command building of a United States military installation in Bahrain during a wave of missile and drone strikes.
As per reports, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its naval forces targeted the US air base in the Sheikh Isa area, carrying out what it described as an intensive assault using unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles.
According to Iranian claims, 20 drones and three missiles struck designated targets at the facility.
The IRGC further alleged the attack led to the destruction of the base’s command headquarters and triggered fires in fuel storage tanks, with flames and thick smoke seen rising from the site. Independent verification of the extent of damage was not immediately available.
The development comes amid a dramatic surge in tensions in the Middle East following a joint military operation by the United States and Israel against Iran over the weekend, which Washington and Tel Aviv said was aimed at countering Tehran’s growing strategic threat.
In response to the joint strikes near offices associated with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Tehran has launched multiple retaliatory attacks, including ballistic missile strikes targeting locations in Israel, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
With the conflict entering its fourth day, concerns are mounting over the risk of a wider regional confrontation, potential disruptions to global trade routes and the safety of civilians and travellers in the region.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Washington has the capability to sustain military operations against Iran beyond the initially projected four-to-five-week timeframe.