Iran Says Israeli Actions in Lebanon Could Affect Progress on US Peace Talks

Tehran: Iran has expressed concern that ongoing Israeli military operations in Lebanon could disrupt diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington aimed at reducing regional tensions.

The warning came as indirect discussions continue between Iran and the United States over a possible agreement to ease the ongoing crisis. Iranian officials have claimed that further escalation in Lebanon could create additional challenges for negotiations and weaken chances of reaching a broader understanding.

Tehran has stated that developments in Lebanon remain closely connected to the wider conflict and cannot be ignored during diplomatic discussions. Iranian authorities have particularly criticised Israeli strikes targeting areas linked to Hezbollah, saying such actions could impact the future of any potential settlement.

Meanwhile, international efforts are continuing to prevent the conflict from spreading further and to keep negotiations on track. Mediators have been working to encourage dialogue and avoid a deeper regional confrontation.

The situation remains uncertain, with concerns growing that renewed hostilities could derail diplomatic initiatives and intensify instability across the Middle East. Countries involved in the talks are closely monitoring developments as they attempt to find a path towards de-escalation.