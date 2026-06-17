Iranian Tankers Break Through US Blockade Zone Ahead of Expected Peace Negotiations

Tehran: The first Iranian oil tankers have reportedly moved out of a US naval blockade zone, signalling a possible easing of tensions ahead of planned peace discussions between Tehran and Washington.

The development comes after a period of heightened maritime restrictions that disrupted Iran’s oil exports and affected shipping activity around key regional waterways. According to maritime tracking data, several Iranian-linked tankers carrying crude oil have successfully passed through the previously restricted area and resumed their journeys towards international destinations.

The movement of the vessels follows diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and reopening maritime trade routes, including discussions over the future of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global energy supplies.

The breakthrough has raised hopes that upcoming talks could lead to a broader agreement and help stabilise energy markets. The resumption of Iranian oil shipments has already contributed to expectations of increased global supply and eased pressure on crude prices.

However, uncertainties remain as both sides continue negotiations over security concerns, sanctions, and wider regional issues. Officials and international observers are closely monitoring the developments ahead of the scheduled peace talks.