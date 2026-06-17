Nagaland Begins Digital Self-Enumeration Process Ahead of Census 2027

Kohima: Nagaland has initiated the self-enumeration process for Census 2027, marking the beginning of the first phase of the nationwide population survey. The exercise allows residents to submit their household details online before the official field-level verification begins.

The self-enumeration facility has been introduced to make the census process more accessible and technology-driven. Citizens can provide information related to their households through the designated online platform and receive a unique identification number after successful submission.

Following the online process, census officials will verify the details provided by residents during the physical survey phase. Authorities have encouraged people across Nagaland to participate actively and ensure that the information submitted is accurate and complete.

The first phase of Census 2027 focuses on housing and household-related data collection, while the population enumeration phase will be conducted later. A large team of trained officials will be engaged across the state to carry out verification and other census-related responsibilities.

Officials stated that public cooperation will play a key role in ensuring the successful completion of the exercise and in creating reliable demographic records for future planning and development initiatives.