Israel Launches Pre-Emptive Strikes on Iran; Explosions Reported in Tehran, Region on Edge

New Delhi: Tensions in the Middle East surged dramatically on Saturday after Israel carried out a series of airstrikes inside Iran, with multiple explosions reported across the capital, Tehran.
The strikes mark one of the most direct and significant escalations between the two long-time adversaries in recent years.
Israeli officials described the operation as a “pre-emptive defensive action” aimed at targeting strategic military infrastructure allegedly linked to missile systems and nuclear capabilities.
Authorities in Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, warning citizens to prepare for possible retaliation.
Air defence systems were activated across major cities amid fears of incoming drones or missile strikes.
In Tehran, residents reported hearing loud blasts and seeing plumes of smoke rising from different parts of the city. Iranian authorities temporarily closed airspace and restricted certain communication services as security forces assessed the damage.
While officials confirmed that military sites were targeted, full details of casualties or infrastructure damage were not immediately disclosed.
Iran’s leadership condemned the strikes, calling them a violation of sovereignty and warning of a “decisive response.”
Analysts suggest Tehran could respond directly or through regional allies, raising concerns of a broader confrontation stretching beyond the two countries.
The developments have drawn immediate international attention. The United States said it is closely monitoring the situation, with officials urging restraint while reaffirming commitments to regional security.
Global markets reacted cautiously amid concerns that a prolonged conflict could disrupt energy supplies and destabilize an already fragile geopolitical landscape.
Israel and Iran have been locked in a shadow conflict for years, involving cyber operations, proxy warfare, and targeted strikes across the region.
Saturday’s events, however, represent one of the most overt military exchanges between the two nations, heightening fears of a wider Middle East war.
Diplomatic efforts are expected to intensify in the coming days as world powers seek to prevent further escalation. For now, the region remains on high alert, with both sides preparing for what could become a prolonged and unpredictable confrontation.