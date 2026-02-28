Manipur CM Greets People on National Science Day

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of National Science Day 2026, highlighting the role of the scientific community in national progress.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister paid tribute to scientists, researchers, innovators and academicians for their sustained contributions to society.
“On this day, we pay tribute to our scientists, researchers, innovators and academicians whose relentless pursuit of knowledge has transformed lives and shaped a better future for humanity,” Singh said.
He noted that their dedication and commitment to scientific excellence continue to strengthen the nation and drive development.
“Let us reaffirm our resolve to promote scientific temper, encourage innovation and support research for the betterment of society,” the Chief Minister added.
He also expressed hope that scientific advancements would continue to make life safer and more prosperous for citizens.
Singh also conveyed his best wishes to the people of Manipur on the occasion.
National Science Day is observed in India every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by eminent Indian physicist C. V. Raman in 1928. The breakthrough, which explained how light scatters when it passes through a medium, was a landmark contribution to modern physics.
In recognition of this achievement, Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.