ISRO to Set Up Advanced Radar Research Centre in Assam Under Project NETRA

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma , announced that the foundation stone for the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Advanced Radar Research Centre under Project NETRA will be laid at Chandrapur, Assam.

Sarma made the announcement in a social media post, describing the facility as a strategic project aimed at strengthening India’s space situational awareness and protecting critical space assets.

“Today, we will lay the foundation stone of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s Advanced Radar Research Centre at Chandrapur, Assam,” Sarma said.

The facility is being established under ISRO’s Network for Space Object Tracking and Analysis (NETRA) programme, which focuses on tracking and monitoring objects in space. ISRO has identified 67 acres at Chandrapur for the radar facility. According to its 2025–26 annual report, the land transfer was completed in November 2023, while final registration took place on November 7, 2025.

Project NETRA is designed to enhance India’s ability to monitor the increasingly crowded space environment and protect satellites and other space assets. Its key components include radar, an optical telescope facility and a centralised control centre.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Sarma said the project reflected Assam’s growing role in hosting advanced national infrastructure and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for selecting the state for the facility.