Zubeen Kshetra Turns Into a Hub of Tributes as Fans Celebrate Zubeen Garg’s Legacy

Guwahati: Today, Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur has turned into a centre of tributes as fans gather at the final resting place of Assam’s heartthrob, Zubeen Garg, on his first death anniversary.

In a special initiative, a restaurant in Rajgarh , Guwahati arranged free meals for visitors, with the aim of keeping Zubeen Garg’s ideals and legacy alive.

Meanwhile, MLA Akhil Gogoi visited Zubeen Kshetra and paid tribute to the heartthrob of Assam Zubeen Garg by singing ‘Maya’. Fans gathered alongside Gogoi and raised slogans of ‘Zubeen Da Zindabad’, while chants demanding ‘Justice’ also echoed across the venue.

A unique tribute by an artist also drew attention. The artist depicted Zubeen Garg in the form of Lord Krishna, expressing deep admiration and respect for the late singer through the artwork.

Zubeen Kshetra has also been adorned with a 450-foot-long gamusa displaying Zubeen Garg’s artistic journey and contributions since 1992. The artwork, created by NGO Artist Club, showcases his contribution to Assamese culture and music over the years.