Jagiroad Police Arrest Two Men For Allegedly Attempting To Sell Fake Gold Artefact

Guwahati: Police in Jagiroad have apprehended two suspected fraudsters from outside Assam who were allegedly attempting to sell a fake gold artefact in the Neli area.

The accused have been identified as Sumit Patil, a resident of Karnataka, and Praveen Kuli, from Maharashtra. As per police team , the duo had travelled to Neli with the intention of selling what they claimed was a gold boat.

Suspicion was raised after the two men were seen moving around the locality under suspicious circumstances. Acting on the information received, a police team led by Officer-in-Charge Partha Pratim Dutta of the Neli Police Outpost intercepted the duo and questioned them.

During interrogation, police allegedly recovered a fake gold boat weighing approximately 1.5 kilograms from their possession. Investigators believe the accused intended to deceive unsuspecting buyers by falsely claiming that the artefact was made of pure gold.

The counterfeit item was immediately seized, and both men were taken into custody for further questioning.

Police have launched an investigation to determine whether the accused were part of a larger fraud network and to ascertain if similar offences had been committed elsewhere. Further legal proceedings are underway.